Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.81 Million Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Valvoline worth $23,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,710,000 after buying an additional 171,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after buying an additional 1,588,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after buying an additional 73,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $41,029,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. Valvoline Inc has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

