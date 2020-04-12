Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,642 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of American Equity Investment Life worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $41,839,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after buying an additional 625,907 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,042,000 after buying an additional 31,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In related news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $22.42 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.89.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

