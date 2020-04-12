Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 891,842 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 135.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.84% of City Office REIT worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in City Office REIT by 1,599.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. City Office REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $450.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sweet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,073.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $342,600 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.