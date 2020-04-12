Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 193.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,892 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Adtalem Global Education worth $23,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

