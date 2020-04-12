Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,935 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Macy’s worth $23,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,582,000 after purchasing an additional 684,105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Macy’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,238,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 426,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cleveland Research downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of M stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $25.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.64%.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

