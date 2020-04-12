Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,121 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,121 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $23,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $33.87 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.