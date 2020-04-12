Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 34,142 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Cinemark worth $20,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

