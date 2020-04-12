Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 540,679 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Hancock Whitney worth $22,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $42,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,434,000 after purchasing an additional 742,322 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,421,000 after purchasing an additional 453,956 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $8,300,000. Finally, Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $8,118,000.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

