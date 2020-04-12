Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 619,846 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,237,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 619,846 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Transocean worth $22,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

RIG stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $882.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

