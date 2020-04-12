Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,841 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of BIO-TECHNE worth $23,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $192.69 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $223.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.99 and its 200-day moving average is $204.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

