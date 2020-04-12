Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 25,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mathew Pendo bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 500,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. 3,259,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

