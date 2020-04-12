OAX (OAX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx and Binance. OAX has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $43,345.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.02762483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00206049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000186 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

