OAX Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. OAX has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $19,327.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.02705714 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00205845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

