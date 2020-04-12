Obyte Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,643.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Obyte has a market cap of $14.58 million and $2,643.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for $19.57 or 0.00275642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. In the last week, Obyte has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.24 or 0.02792169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00206706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,029 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

