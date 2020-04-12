ODUWA Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $252,200.10 and approximately $55,955.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033306 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00056909 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,097.05 or 1.00122629 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00068578 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000611 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

