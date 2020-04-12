OKB Hits One Day Volume of $123.07 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. OKB has a market cap of $267.73 million and approximately $123.07 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00066537 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. Over the last week, OKB has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.04263576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036985 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009761 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

