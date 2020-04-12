OKB (OKB) Market Cap Tops $274.84 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, OKB has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00066275 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market cap of $274.84 million and approximately $113.86 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.10 or 0.04573494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037049 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009423 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

