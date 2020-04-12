OKCash (OK) Trading Up 18% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Bleutrade. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $6,007.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033617 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00057874 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,927.05 or 1.00353607 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,100,212 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

