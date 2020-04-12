OKCash Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, OKCash has traded 10% higher against the dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $5,686.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033001 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00058709 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,693.37 or 0.99889076 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000613 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,101,494 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

