Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,494. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.83. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,849 shares of company stock worth $19,166,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Okta by 39.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $602,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $304,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Okta by 9.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

