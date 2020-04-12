Omni (OMNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $319.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00016894 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX. Omni has a market capitalization of $656,045.11 and $319.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,903 coins and its circulating supply is 562,587 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

