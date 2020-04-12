Omni Reaches 1-Day Volume of $374.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00019319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Bittrex. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $728,894.78 and $374.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00601183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008989 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 262.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,904 coins and its circulating supply is 562,588 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

