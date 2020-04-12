On.Live Market Cap Reaches $268,296.27 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One On.Live token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. On.Live has a market capitalization of $268,296.27 and approximately $452.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.04317976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00066870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036989 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003445 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.