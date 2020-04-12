On.Live (ONL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $369.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. On.Live has a market cap of $269,362.90 and approximately $369.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.55 or 0.04566319 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036936 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009502 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.