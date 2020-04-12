OneLedger Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $262,251.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinEx, LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00054209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.15 or 0.04497372 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00066253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014304 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009378 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003390 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,285,452 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX, IDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.