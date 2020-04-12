Ontology Market Cap Reaches $271.82 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, Koinex and Kucoin. Ontology has a market capitalization of $271.82 million and approximately $62.81 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,246,573 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, OKEx, Huobi, BitMart, Binance, Bitbns, Upbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, Koinex, Indodax and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

