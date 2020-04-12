Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Ooma alerts:

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares in the company, valued at $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $29,361.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,064 shares of company stock worth $221,123 in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ooma by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 115,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ooma by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Ooma by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 148,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.95 on Friday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $248.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 45.94% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.