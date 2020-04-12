Orchid (OXT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.44 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.74 or 0.04369030 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00066256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037017 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009201 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

