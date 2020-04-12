Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Sells 50,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total value of C$152,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,222,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,717,628.20.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$276,620.00.

On Friday, February 28th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, with a total value of C$15,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$78,000.00.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.28 million and a P/E ratio of -10.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Osisko Mining Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.40.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

