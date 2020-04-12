Own (CHX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.38 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Own token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last week, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.02723296 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 86.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00207433 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The official website for Own is weown.com. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

