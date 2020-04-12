OWNDATA Trading Down 13% This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a market cap of $397,734.98 and $20,168.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

