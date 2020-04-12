PAC Global (PAC) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Crex24 and YoBit. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $4,021.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Crex24, P2PB2B, Graviex, YoBit, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.