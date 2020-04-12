PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

PCAR stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. 1,989,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

