Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,526. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 87,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.