Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $58,447.36 and $6,778.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Parachute has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,515,152 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

