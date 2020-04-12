Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0001

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 35% against the dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market cap of $49,779.54 and $6,999.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,515,152 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

