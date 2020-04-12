ParkinGo Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001478 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $73.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033574 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00056999 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,980.91 or 0.99938178 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00068633 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000611 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.