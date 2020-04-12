Particl (PART) Market Capitalization Tops $3.00 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00004699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Particl has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $8,693.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002588 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,587,464 coins and its circulating supply is 9,003,412 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

