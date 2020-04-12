Patientory (PTOY) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Patientory has a total market cap of $148,251.25 and approximately $161.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patientory has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Patientory token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, LATOKEN and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02759317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00205342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory launched on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

