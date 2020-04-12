Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) versus Jeffersonville Bancorp (NASDAQ:JFBC) Head to Head Comparison

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp -2.45% -1.65% -0.12% Jeffersonville Bancorp 26.61% 9.47% 1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $42.00 million 0.57 $3.20 million N/A N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp $23.56 million 2.47 $6.51 million N/A N/A

Jeffersonville Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Patriot National Bancorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jeffersonville Bancorp beats Patriot National Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat loans, home improvement, debt consolidation, check loans, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installments, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides personal savings, business savings, and retirement accounts. Additionally, the company offers credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of March 16, 2018, it had 11 full service branches in Sullivan County and 1 branch in Orange County. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

