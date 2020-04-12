Patron Hits Market Capitalization of $30,231.35 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $30,231.35 and approximately $9.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patron has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.02803572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00206509 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,506,816 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, IDAX, YoBit, LATOKEN, Exrates and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.