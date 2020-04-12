PAX Gold Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $32.04 million and $1.03 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,678.82 or 0.25033375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.04263576 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00066537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036985 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009761 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 19,086 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

