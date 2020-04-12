PAX Gold Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $32.35 million and $681,528.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,695.07 or 0.24525131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.10 or 0.04573494 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037049 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009423 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003385 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 19,086 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.