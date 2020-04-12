Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $244.95 million and $848.96 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00014587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, BitMart, DigiFinex and OKCoin. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Kyber Network, Coinsuper, FCoin, DDEX, TOKOK, MXC, BigONE, CoinBene, BW.com, C2CX, Hotbit, Coinall, P2PB2B, CoinPlace, BCEX, Coinbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Iquant, Crex24, BitMax, BitMart, CoinEx, OKEx, SouthXchange, ABCC, KuCoin, HitBTC, OKCoin, Gate.io, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Binance, Bittrex, Bitfinex, WazirX, Bitrue and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

