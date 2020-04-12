Paxos Standard Token (PAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $233.29 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.02717934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00208284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

