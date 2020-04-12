PDATA (PDATA) Market Cap Tops $117,550.91

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One PDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal. During the last seven days, PDATA has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. PDATA has a total market capitalization of $117,550.91 and approximately $1,883.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PDATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.97 or 0.02798835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00206412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PDATA Profile

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,824,421 tokens. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA.

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.