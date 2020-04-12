PeepCoin Trading Up 332.5% This Week (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 100% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, PeepCoin has traded 332.5% higher against the dollar. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $97,569.11 and approximately $2.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, C-Patex and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001463 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 138,000,866,164 coins and its circulating supply is 98,800,866,164 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, C-Patex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

