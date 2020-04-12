Peerplays Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $121,261.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $852,042.24 and approximately $121,261.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.27 or 0.02709537 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00206480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

