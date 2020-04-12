PegNet (PEG) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $2.07 million and $7,815.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PegNet has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.02795832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 1,822,924,392 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

PegNet Coin Trading

