Peony (PNY) Market Cap Reaches $54,362.14

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market capitalization of $54,362.14 and approximately $2,854.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,798,154 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,326 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

